Legislation to allow to go cup districts in Lee County heads to governor
The Lee County Board of Supervisors will be given the authority to create what is known as leisure and recreation districts where liquor can be consumed outdoors. The proposal has now passed both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature and is heading to Gov. Phil Bryant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 26
|Jesus
|3
|Public Radio and TV
|Mar 21
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|Mar 18
|Oh my god
|2
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC