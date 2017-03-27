Legislation to allow to go cup distri...

Legislation to allow to go cup districts in Lee County heads to governor

The Lee County Board of Supervisors will be given the authority to create what is known as leisure and recreation districts where liquor can be consumed outdoors. The proposal has now passed both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature and is heading to Gov. Phil Bryant.

