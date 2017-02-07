Understanding Butler Snow's role in OCH talks
The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors' decision to hire Butler Snow as a counsel in the process of determining the future of OCH Regional Medical Center has left many with questions. Many in the community have voiced their concerns, asserting that the Board hiring the firm was a tip-of-the-hat to a potential decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
|you so black
|Feb 3
|yo yo swagg friend
|2
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|Feb 3
|Joker123
|4
|Two spell one captain
|Jan 29
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC