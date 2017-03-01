Teens steal cars at gunpoint; lead po...

Teens steal cars at gunpoint; lead police on high speed chase

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Last night around 11:40 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff's Department received a Bolo from the Forest Police Department on a stolen brown Honda Accord and a red Nissan Sentra. The Sentra had been stolen at gunpoint from Ridgeland , and was involved in an armed carjacking in the city of Forest.

