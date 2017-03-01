Ridgeland Middle School students win app challenge, eligible to win $15K for school
A team of sixth and seventh graders at Ridgeland's Olde Towne Middle School won Best in State for their entry in the Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge. This is a nationwide contest challenging students to design mobile app concepts aimed at improving and solving societal issues in their schools and communities.
