Feds: Hub City doctor, Christmas tree farm named in federal pharmacy investigation
The federal pharmacy investigation that alleges more than $400 million was defrauded from health insurance provider's centers around the Hub City and names local doctors and businesses. The complaint reveals 235 detailed assets seized, which include cash, cars, boats, airplanes and properties from people in the Hub City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|7 hr
|almeta2017
|5
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|9 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|22
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 4
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|18
|you so black
|Mar 2
|USA-1
|3
|kim wade is a muslim
|Mar 1
|JODY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC