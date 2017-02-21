Cash reward offered for Ridgeland bank robbery suspect
A $2,500 cash reward has been offered as law enforcement officials continue searching for the suspect responsible for a robbery at Origin Bank in Ridgeland last September. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday described the suspect as a white male between five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds.
