Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
A spokesman for the company confirmed today that H&M is still coming to Tupelo. It's just a year later than planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|3 hr
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Victoria Hall
|150
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi...
|Mon
|Copblock
|1
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Dec 31
|ThomasA
|2
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Dec 26
|E Lauraine Acey
|2,039
|Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13)
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|96
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC