Recycled trash piling up at a Madison Fire Station

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Madison County officials voted last year to eliminate curbside recycling and put large bins at some fire stations, but these bins are quickly filling up before collection days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This has the Chief concerned and we asked if the Fire District can say no to this agreed upon plan with the county.

