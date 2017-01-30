Recycled trash piling up at a Madison Fire Station
Madison County officials voted last year to eliminate curbside recycling and put large bins at some fire stations, but these bins are quickly filling up before collection days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This has the Chief concerned and we asked if the Fire District can say no to this agreed upon plan with the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Two spell one captain
|Sun
|You you
|2
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Jan 27
|Izzy-_-
|11
|Thots
|Jan 25
|I_m55S
|1
|Thank The Creator
|Jan 19
|truth hurts
|2
|mlk day
|Jan 16
|Thomas A
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC