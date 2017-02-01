Arrest made in Renaissance burglaries...

Arrest made in Renaissance burglaries in Ridgeland

Friday Jan 20

There are new developments in a Ridgeland burglary case. Police made an arrest in the burglaries at the Renaissance on Highland Colony Parkway.

Ridgeland, MS

