Silver Alert canceled for missing Ridgeland man
Ingram was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 16th near Old Canton and Rice Roads in Ridgeland. He was driving a silver 2006 Lexus SUV with Mississippi license plate "MEN 219".
