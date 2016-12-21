Ridgeland police give back to community in holiday spirit
Ridgeland police want to show they do more than arrest people, that's why they are acting as Santa's elves for the holidays. The department received a $2,000 check from Woodmen Life to help provide Christmas meals and more to several families adopted by Ridgeland PD.
