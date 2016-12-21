Ridgeland police give back to communi...

Ridgeland police give back to community in holiday spirit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Ridgeland police want to show they do more than arrest people, that's why they are acting as Santa's elves for the holidays. The department received a $2,000 check from Woodmen Life to help provide Christmas meals and more to several families adopted by Ridgeland PD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
Jackson MS Fire dept And WMPR 90.1 Give back to... Fri Gustav 1
Weathervision Fri Guest 1
White people Boycot Pizza Hut Dec 21 Tony 1
Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13) Dec 20 nonofyourbusiness16 95
hope home for girls? Dec 19 JAMES 1
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) Dec 18 God-fearing 2,037
See all Ridgeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgeland Forum Now

Ridgeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ridgeland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC