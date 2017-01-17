Police identify victim of deadly I-55...

Police identify victim of deadly I-55 crash in Madison

Thursday Dec 22

The northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for nearly two hours. Madison police say they received a call just after 10:15 pm that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55.

