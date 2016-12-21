John Gelston Downer

John Gelston Downer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Holmes County Herald

John Gelston Downer, a highly regarded Doctor of Medicine, of Lexington and Ridgeland, passed away on December 16, 2016 while at the home that he and his dear wife Pamela shared. John was three days shy of his 76th birthday and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his family for the holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
Jackson MS Fire dept And WMPR 90.1 Give back to... Fri Gustav 1
Weathervision Fri Guest 1
White people Boycot Pizza Hut Dec 21 Tony 1
Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13) Dec 20 nonofyourbusiness16 95
hope home for girls? Dec 19 JAMES 1
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) Dec 18 God-fearing 2,037
See all Ridgeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgeland Forum Now

Ridgeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ridgeland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC