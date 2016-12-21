John Gelston Downer
John Gelston Downer, a highly regarded Doctor of Medicine, of Lexington and Ridgeland, passed away on December 16, 2016 while at the home that he and his dear wife Pamela shared. John was three days shy of his 76th birthday and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his family for the holidays.
