Georgia Murl Winter Harkness of Ridgeland, MS died Friday, December 2, 2016. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Harkness and survived by her children, Bonnie Harkness , Joy Harkness and Scott Harkness; her grandchildren, Katie Harkness Rogers, Betsy Harkness Rogers and David Harkness Rogers; as well as her close friend and companion Rolf Billhofer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.