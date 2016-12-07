Georgia Murl Winter Harkness
Georgia Murl Winter Harkness of Ridgeland, MS died Friday, December 2, 2016. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Harkness and survived by her children, Bonnie Harkness , Joy Harkness and Scott Harkness; her grandchildren, Katie Harkness Rogers, Betsy Harkness Rogers and David Harkness Rogers; as well as her close friend and companion Rolf Billhofer.
