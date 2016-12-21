Developer of Ridgeland apartments set...

Developer of Ridgeland apartments settle housing discrimination lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Justice Department announced that the developers of six multi-family housing complexes in Mississippi, including one in Ridgeland, have agreed to pay $350,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by building apartment complexes that were inaccessible to persons with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the six complexes, which have nearly 500 covered units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ridgeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
Jackson MS Fire dept And WMPR 90.1 Give back to... Fri Gustav 1
Weathervision Fri Guest 1
White people Boycot Pizza Hut Dec 21 Tony 1
Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13) Dec 20 nonofyourbusiness16 95
hope home for girls? Dec 19 JAMES 1
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) Dec 18 God-fearing 2,037
See all Ridgeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ridgeland Forum Now

Ridgeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ridgeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ridgeland, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC