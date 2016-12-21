Developer of Ridgeland apartments settle housing discrimination lawsuit
The Justice Department announced that the developers of six multi-family housing complexes in Mississippi, including one in Ridgeland, have agreed to pay $350,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by building apartment complexes that were inaccessible to persons with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the six complexes, which have nearly 500 covered units.
