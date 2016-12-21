Farm Credit Briefs Congress On Credit Conditions, 2017 Outlook
FARM CREDIT BRIEFS CONGRESS ON CREDIT CONDITIONS, 2017 OUTLOOK Nov. 30, 2016 Source: Farm Credit Council news release Farm Credit System officials today briefed Congress and farm and rural interest groups on credit conditions in agriculture and rural communities. Briefings were held for staff of the House and Senate agriculture committees and a wide range of commodity, farm and rural interest groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Ridgeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,742
|Jackson MS Fire dept And WMPR 90.1 Give back to...
|Fri
|Gustav
|1
|Weathervision
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Dec 21
|Tony
|1
|Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13)
|Dec 20
|nonofyourbusiness16
|95
|hope home for girls?
|Dec 19
|JAMES
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|God-fearing
|2,037
Find what you want!
Search Ridgeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC