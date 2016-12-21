FARM CREDIT BRIEFS CONGRESS ON CREDIT CONDITIONS, 2017 OUTLOOK Nov. 30, 2016 Source: Farm Credit Council news release Farm Credit System officials today briefed Congress and farm and rural interest groups on credit conditions in agriculture and rural communities. Briefings were held for staff of the House and Senate agriculture committees and a wide range of commodity, farm and rural interest groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.