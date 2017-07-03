Richmonders remember the anniversary ...

Richmonders remember the anniversary of the Battle of Malvern Hill

11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmonders joined park rangers and historians Sunday to relive the Battle of Malvern Hill, as part of the battle's anniversary. Those in attendance witnessed more than two miles of the battlefield where Union and Confederate re-enactors clashed to teach the significance of the battle.

