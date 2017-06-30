Richmond resident discourages celebratory gunfire after home struck by bullet
In 2016, a bullet flew through Vicki Mallonee's roof during July 4th celebrations after someone randomly shot a gun into the air. "It makes me angry because then I have to pay for things to repair, but also, it could happen again, it could happen to other people," Mallonee said.
