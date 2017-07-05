Richmond Fire Department confiscates ...

Richmond Fire Department confiscates more than $2,000 in illegal fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The department says it's not the first time they've deployed teams to look for illegal fireworks on July 4th. "This is the first time we were actually able to catch people in the act or prior to doing it," Lieutenant Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Bitch 12 hr yup 1
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 24 Officer Jones 9
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
2 Myths About Cats Not True Apr '17 Uncle Ramos 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC