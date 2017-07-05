Richmond Fire Department confiscates more than $2,000 in illegal fireworks
The department says it's not the first time they've deployed teams to look for illegal fireworks on July 4th. "This is the first time we were actually able to catch people in the act or prior to doing it," Lieutenant Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire explained.
