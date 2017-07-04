Publix to open second Richmond area grocery store in late July
Publix has announced they will open their second grocery store in the Richmond market on July 29 in Glen Allen. The second grocery store to open in the area will be Publix at The Shoppes at Crossridge, located at 10250 Staples Mill Road.
