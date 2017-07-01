Nine displaced in two overnight fires in Richmond
Fire crews were busy battling two fires that occurred two hours apart and displaced a total of nine people in the city early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the first fire on the 1000 block of St. James Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. and arrived on scene four minutes later.
