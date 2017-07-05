New court date set for man accused of killing state trooper
The man accused of killing Virginia State Police Trooper Mike Walter is now scheduled to appear next in front of a judge on July 13, according to a court hearing Wednesday morning. Ball shot and killed the Virginia State Police special agent after Trooper Walter approached the car where Ball in Richmond's Mosby Court community the evening of Friday, May 26, 2017, according to police.
