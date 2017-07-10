Kidney transplants: Many discarded ki...

Kidney transplants: Many discarded kidneys could prolong life

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Medical News Today

The results of a new study suggest that high discard rates among donated kidneys could be avoided in the future. Researchers say that even kidneys with poor biopsy results may be more efficient in prolonging patients' lifespans than other treatments.

