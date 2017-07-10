Kidney transplants: Many discarded kidneys could prolong life
The results of a new study suggest that high discard rates among donated kidneys could be avoided in the future. Researchers say that even kidneys with poor biopsy results may be more efficient in prolonging patients' lifespans than other treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 24
|Officer Jones
|9
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC