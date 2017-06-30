John Adams, the political opposite of...

John Adams, the political opposite of Attorney General Mark Herring, wants his job

This John Adams, a 43-year-old father of four from Chesterfield County and a lawyer at one of the state's most powerful firms, is a descendant of the same Massachusetts family as the nation's second president. His views on social issues like gay marriage and the role of the attorney general are the opposite of Herring's.

