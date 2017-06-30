'It's unbearable.' Richmond family sends baby to live elsewhere after apartment AC broken for weeks
A family in Richmond contacted 12 On Your Side after they said their apartment has not had working air-conditioning for nearly a month. The family says they have gotten nowhere with management at the Ashley Oaks Apartments off of Jennie Scher Road, as their thermometer has soared to nearly 90 degrees for weeks.
