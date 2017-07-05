Holmberg revisits local troublemaker ...

Holmberg revisits local troublemaker who sacrificed his life and won Medal of Honor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

July 3, 1969: A 20-year-old troublemaker who grew up in Oregon Hill dies in Vietnam while saving the lives of the men around him. As a boy, Michael Folland had been sent to a reformatory and his family feared for the hard-headed young man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Dinelle Payne (Mar '06) 1 hr Frank Dunton 57
Officers Work 84 Hours 1 hr Frank Dunton 10
Racist Bitch 1 hr Frank Dunton 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC