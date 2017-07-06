Dunkina Donuts in Richmond opens Saturday

There will be free coffee and donut samples starting at 9 a.m. There will also be crafts and a prize wheel featuring Dunkin' Donuts giveaways. "Our newest Dunkin' location is filled with all-new customer conveniences that I know our fans will love," said Lou Cabral, President of The Heritage Group, which owns and operates three Richmond-area Dunkin' Donuts stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.