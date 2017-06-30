D.O.T. compliance and your insurance

As part of this continuing series, BUSRide spoke with Tim O'Bryan, president of Service Insurance Agency , Richmond, VA, to discuss the ways in which compliance with U.S. Department of Transportation mandates can affect operators' insurance coverage and rates; and how operators can stay abreast of those mandates. What areas of insurance coverage are affected by DOT mandates- whether it's in the garage, in the lot or on the road? There are not any insurance coverages affected by the mandates.

