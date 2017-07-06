City to host 2nd annual RVA Breastfee...

City to host 2nd annual RVA Breastfeeding Symposium

The morning session of this day-long event will bring together citizens, policymakers, healthcare and social service providers, and community advocates to examine the structural and cultural barriers that undermine women's ability to reach their breastfeeding goals and explore the connection between infant feeding and food access issues. The afternoon session is a workgroup reserved for area health and social service providers who come into contact with pregnant and postpartum families.

