Building a Better RPS looking for volunteers to help clean up schools

Building a Better RPS is looking for volunteers to come help clean up Armstrong High School in Wednesday, July 12 from 9 am-12 p.m. This is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the schools in Richmond, such as doing some outdoor work, weeding and mulching. Elsa Woodaman, a board member for Building a Better RPS said this is all about getting the community together, and getting people to want to go above and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.