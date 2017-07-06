Building a Better RPS looking for volunteers to help clean up schools
Building a Better RPS is looking for volunteers to come help clean up Armstrong High School in Wednesday, July 12 from 9 am-12 p.m. This is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the schools in Richmond, such as doing some outdoor work, weeding and mulching. Elsa Woodaman, a board member for Building a Better RPS said this is all about getting the community together, and getting people to want to go above and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
