89 new Americans take oath of allegiance in Richmond
On the steps of the Virginia Historical Society, 89 Virginians spent their first moments as American citizens smiling through the July 4 heat. The honorable Roger L. Gregory, Chief Judge of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, administered the oath of allegiance during the first naturalization ceremony held on the Historical Society grounds.
