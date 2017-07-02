3 inner tubers rescued after being caught in Z Dam current
Three people were rescued without injury Sunday after getting stuck in the hydraulic at Z Dam near Williams Island in Richmond. The incident happened when three people in inner tubes went over the dam and got stuck in the strong, circular current.
