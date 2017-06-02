Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Gilpin Court shooting
Police said that one woman was injured in the shooting and is suffering from injuries that were deemed to be life-threatening. The incident happened in the 1200 block of St. John Street, and police received the call about the shooting at 10:15 a.m. No suspect information has been released at this time, but police ask that anyone who may have information call Crimestoppers.
