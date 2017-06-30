Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder of 3-year-old goddaughter
A Richmond woman was given the higher end of the sentencing guidelines for the second-degree murder of 3-year-old Latrice Walden. A judge sentenced Latrice's godmother, Danielle L. Turner, to 40 years with 10 suspended.
