Woman missing nearly a year may frequent Richmond homeless camps

Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a woman missing for nearly a year who was last seen in downtown Richmond. Richmond police said 60-year-old Kathryn I. Brady, who also goes by the alias Kathryn B. Gafvert-Wehrfritz, was last spotted by a family member in the wood line near 7th and Hospital Streets on June 26, 2016.

