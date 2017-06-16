Woman missing nearly a year may frequent Richmond homeless camps
Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a woman missing for nearly a year who was last seen in downtown Richmond. Richmond police said 60-year-old Kathryn I. Brady, who also goes by the alias Kathryn B. Gafvert-Wehrfritz, was last spotted by a family member in the wood line near 7th and Hospital Streets on June 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rub and tug
|6 hr
|Stressed to the max
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC