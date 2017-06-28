Virginia launches effort to help moth...

Virginia launches effort to help mothers, babies born addicted to drugs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

On Wednesday, March of Dimes, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Virginia Section and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association announced a new effort to address the issue at a news conference at the State Capitol. It's called the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
francis.... is that you 5 hr TwoPedos 1
I Will Never Ever Purchase from Sears Again Wed Midlocouple50s 2
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 24 Officer Jones 9
Prison Officers Alone Jun 23 Prison Officers A... 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC