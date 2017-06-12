Virginia honors pair who challenged interracial marriage ban
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe , right, looks over a historical marker, along with his wife, Dorothy, center, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, that was unveiled commemorating the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down bans on interracial marriage Monday, June 12, 2017, in Richmond, Va. The new historical marker to commemorate the lawsuit brought by Richard and Mildred Loving, was dedicated outside the old Virginia Supreme Court, which ruled against the Lovings before they ultimately won in the U.S. Supreme Court.
