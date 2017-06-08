Two Richmond Tattoo Artists Featured ...

Two Richmond Tattoo Artists Featured on Spike TV's 'Ink Master'

Tattoo artists Doom Kitten and Erin Chance are looking to bring home the title of Master Shop to Unkindness Art in Richmond by winning the Spike show "Ink Master:Shop Wars." Richmond tattoo artists Erin Chance and Doom Kitten from Unkindess Art on Broad St. are squaring off against 16 other artists on season nine of the popular Spike TV show, "Ink Master: Shop Wars."

