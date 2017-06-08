Two Richmond Tattoo Artists Featured on Spike TV's 'Ink Master'
Tattoo artists Doom Kitten and Erin Chance are looking to bring home the title of Master Shop to Unkindness Art in Richmond by winning the Spike show "Ink Master:Shop Wars." Richmond tattoo artists Erin Chance and Doom Kitten from Unkindess Art on Broad St. are squaring off against 16 other artists on season nine of the popular Spike TV show, "Ink Master: Shop Wars."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ...
|Jun 5
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC