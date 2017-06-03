Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club hosts charity ride to a oefight against domestic violencea
The Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club of Richmond took to the streets for the first annual "Fight Against Domestic Violence" charity ride. The ride went through the city of Richmond with a police escort, followed by a ceremony and vendors at the Arthur Ashe Center.
