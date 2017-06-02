Time for a financial tune up
RICHMOND, Va. - Millions of us make sure to get an annual physical to assess our health, but you also need to do an annual check up to make sure that your fiscal health is in tip top shape was you age.
Read more at WTVR Richmond.
