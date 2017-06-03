Thousands pedal in Bike MS ride to ra...

Thousands pedal in Bike MS ride to raise money for research

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2017 got underway Saturday in Richmond and our WTVR CBS 6 team was out pedaling to raise money. Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns, and 8 other co-workers, worked hard to raise money to battle Multiple sclerosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge 20 hr Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC