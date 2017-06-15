The twisted tail of Richmond's first downtown dog park
Dog parks like Richmond's "Barker Field" in Byrd Park and "Bark Park" on the shoulder of Chimborazo Hill have become a pawsome part of the social fabric Richmond - where dogs and their humans can socialize and play. But before they opened, there was mainly the renegade dog park on the very busy corner of Monument Avenue and the Boulevard.
