Swastika Scrawled On Welcome Sign At Virginia Jewish Summer Camp
The graffiti was discovered at Camp Hilbert in Goochland County, Virginia late last week, the Richmond, Virginia CBS affiliate, WTVR, reported Friday. Camp Hilbert, owned by the Weinstein JCC in Richmond, hosts children in grades k through 10 for summer camp and other programs.
