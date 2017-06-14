Suspects arrested in Richmond apartment shootout that killed father of 2

Police said two suspects were arrested Thursday for a May shootout at a Manchester apartment complex that killed a father of two. Richmond police along with the the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Chavonte J. Estes, of the 3700 block of Martin Avenue in Henrico and 24-year-old Rakeym J. Bell, 24, of the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, on Thursday.

