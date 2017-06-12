Suspect wanted for vandalizing buildings in Richmond's Fan District
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in connection with vandalizing several buildings in the city's Fan District. The suspect was captured on surveillance video spray painting a garage in the 1200 block of West Franklin Street and several other buildings in the area.
