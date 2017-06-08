Suspect in shooting death of VSP spec...

Suspect in shooting death of VSP special agent once stabbed a dog

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Experts say there were signs of escalating violence from the man suspected of killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter. 8News obtained a report from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office that offers disturbing details about what Travis Ball did to a dog in 2013.

