Suspect in shooting death of Trooper Walter indicted on capital murder charge
Ball is still charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. State Police believe Ball fired a single shot at the Special Agent Walter during an incident in Mosby Court Friday back in May. Police say Ball was the passenger of the car and ran away after the shooting.
