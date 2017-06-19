Surveillance video shows thief swiping package off Richmond porch
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect captured on surveillance video stealing a package in the Three Chopt neighborhood earlier in June. Police said the male suspect walked up to the front door of a residence in the 600 block of St. Christopher's Road and took two packages from the porch.
