Surveillance video shows thief swiping package off Richmond porch

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect captured on surveillance video stealing a package in the Three Chopt neighborhood earlier in June. Police said the male suspect walked up to the front door of a residence in the 600 block of St. Christopher's Road and took two packages from the porch.

