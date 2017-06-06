Search underway for man wanted in spr...

Search underway for man wanted in spree of robberies in northern Va.

Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle from Fairfax on June 4, committed a robbery in the Hampton Oaks and Austin Ridge neighborhoods in Spotsylvania on Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. and another robbery in Stafford around 1:30 a.m. The suspect, Michael Anthony Pixley, Jr., is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavyset, with a thin beard.

