RPD officer, state trooper injured in crash following Richmond pursuit
A Richmond Police Officer and Virginia State Police Trooper were injured Wednesday evening during a pursuit of a vehicle in South Richmond. Police said the incident started when the trooper and police officer, who were teaming up as a part of the Fugitive and Firearms Infinitive, spotted a vehicle impeding traffic at the intersection of 28th and Terminal Ave. Richmond Deputy Chief Steve Drew says the pursuit went through Brock Rock Boulevard and into the area of Clarkson Road in the Southwood Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC